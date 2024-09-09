Report: Steve Avila is believed to have suffered MCL sprain

There’s some more clarity to one of the injuries along the Rams’ offensive line.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Avila is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain during last night’s season opener against the Lions.

He is set to undergo an MRI and further tests on Monday to determine the full extent of his injury.

Avila did not play after the first half of the eventual overtime loss, as the Rams had to make several shifts along their offensive line. The Rams were already playing their backup right and left tackle due to injury and suspension, respectively.

A second-round pick in last year’s draft, Avila played every offensive snap for Los Angeles as a rookie.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua also suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of the season opener, with head coach Sean McVay saying after the contest that he did not have an update on Nacua’s condition.