nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Teams are targeting Jets WR Garrett Wilson in potential trade

  
Published October 19, 2024 09:52 PM

Three weeks ago, when it became obvious that the Raiders would trade receiver Davante Adams, presumably to the Jets, the aftermath of the transaction wasn’t. Which receiver already on the team would be the odd man out?

We suggested that perhaps Garrett Wilson might be traded. He’d recently made some comments about the offense that reasonably could be interpreted as signs of frustration.

Since then, Wilson went from being targeted eight times against the Broncos in Week 4 to 23 times against the Vikings and 10 against the Bills. His receiving yards shot from 41 against Denver to 101 and 107.

Meanwhile, Mike Williams seemed to have fallen completely out of favor. After dropping a pass on Monday night against Buffalo, he ran the wrong route on the game-sealing interception.

PFT reported in the aftermath of the acquisition of Adams that the Jets are looking to trade Williams.

That hasn’t stopped teams from calling about Wilson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Schefter also reports that the Jets have responded by saying they won’t be trading the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year.

As a practical matter, it’s a non-story unless and until the Jets express a willingness to consider a trade. Teams constantly do their due diligence about potentially available players, calling any and every team about any and every potentially possible trade. It would only be unusual if no teams called Jets G.M. Joe Douglas and asked whether Wilson might be available, now that Adams and Aaron Rodgers have been reunited.

The real question is whether this is a run-of-the-mill, quota-filling, Saturday night Sunday Splash! report, or whether the Jets pushed the item in order to maximize the potential market by affirmatively getting the word out.

As Jets owner Woody Johnson tries to prove himself right by firing coach Robert Saleh only five games into the season, it makes no sense to swap Wilson for future draft picks. That said, Wilson will be eligible for a new contract after the current season, and he’ll likely want a market-level deal. If the Jets aren’t inclined to pay him $35 million or more per year — and if he could be dealt for someone who would help the Jets right now at a position of weakness — it’s worth listening.

It’s also worth making sure everyone knows it’s worth trying to come up with an offer the Jets can’t, and won’t, refuse.