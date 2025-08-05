Report: Teddy Bridgewater leaving high school coaching, planning to return to the NFL

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wants another shot in the NFL.

Bridgewater, who has been coaching at Miami Northwestern High School, told his players he is leaving to pursue a return to the NFL, according to the Palm Beach Post.

It’s unclear whether Bridgewater already has an offer in hand from an NFL team, but the Lions would make a lot of sense. Bridgewater finished last season as the Lions’ No. 2 quarterback and briefly played in their playoff game when Jared Goff was being evaluated for an injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently said he and Bridgewater remain close and talk regularly. And both of the Lions’ current backup quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker, played poorly in the preseason opener last week.

Bridgewater joined the Lions last year after Miami Northwestern’s season ended. He led the school to the state championship in his only season as head coach, but he was recently suspended for giving players impermissible benefits.

The 32-year-old Bridgewater was a first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2014 who also spent time with the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins before joining the Lions the last two years. He has started 65 regular-season games and one playoff game in his NFL career.