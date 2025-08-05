 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Teddy Bridgewater leaving high school coaching, planning to return to the NFL

  
Published August 5, 2025 04:16 AM

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater wants another shot in the NFL.

Bridgewater, who has been coaching at Miami Northwestern High School, told his players he is leaving to pursue a return to the NFL, according to the Palm Beach Post.

It’s unclear whether Bridgewater already has an offer in hand from an NFL team, but the Lions would make a lot of sense. Bridgewater finished last season as the Lions’ No. 2 quarterback and briefly played in their playoff game when Jared Goff was being evaluated for an injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently said he and Bridgewater remain close and talk regularly. And both of the Lions’ current backup quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker, played poorly in the preseason opener last week.

Bridgewater joined the Lions last year after Miami Northwestern’s season ended. He led the school to the state championship in his only season as head coach, but he was recently suspended for giving players impermissible benefits.

The 32-year-old Bridgewater was a first-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2014 who also spent time with the Jets, Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins before joining the Lions the last two years. He has started 65 regular-season games and one playoff game in his NFL career.