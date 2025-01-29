 Skip navigation
Report: Texans to interview Bill Lazor for OC job

  
Published January 29, 2025 05:15 PM

The Texans continue their search for an offensive coordinator to replace Bobby Slowik, who they fired after the season.

They will interview their own senior offensive assistant Bill Lazor on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. The Texans also are scheduled to talk to Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley for the job Thursday.

Lazor, 52, has served as the offensive coordinator for the Bears, Bengals and Dolphins in a 17-year NFL coaching career.

He joined the Texans before the 2023 season to assist Slowik in building game plans.

The Texans have interviewed their own quarterbacks coach, Jerrod Johnson, Syracuse offensive coordinator and running backs coach Jeff Nixon and Bucs quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the job.