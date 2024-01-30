Report: Titans interview Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator job

The Titans interviewed Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator job Monday, Kimberley Martin of ESPN reports.

The Bills and Raiders also interviewed Lewis for their offensive coordinator opening.

After two seasons as an offensive analyst at UCLA, Lewis joined the Buccaneers as an intern in 2020. They promoted him to assistant wide receivers coach in 2020, and he became the quarterbacks coach before the 2023 season.

Lewis’ work with Baker Mayfield has gotten him notice around the league.

Lewis played quarterback in the NFL for nine teams over eight seasons, and he saw action in seven games with six starts.

The Titans also have Jaguars passing game coordinator Nick Holz as a candidate.