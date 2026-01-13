 Skip navigation
Report: Todd Monken to meet with Bucs about OC vacancy

  
Published January 13, 2026 08:39 AM

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken met with the Browns about their head coaching vacancy, but that’s not the only possible landing spot for him in 2026.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Monken is set to meet with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles about the team’s offensive coordinator opening on Wednesday. The Bucs dismissed Josh Grizzard last week and are looking for their fifth offensive coordinator in the last five years.

Monken is no stranger to the Bucs. He was on Dirk Koetter’s staff as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018. He’s also no stranger to Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield as he was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

Monken has been the Ravens’ coordinator for the last three seasons. He said last week that he feels he didn’t coach Lamar Jackson well enough during that run and we’ll see if he gets a chance to do more with Mayfield in 2026.