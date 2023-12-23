Report: Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol

It looks like Trevor Lawrence will keep his starting streak.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and will travel to Tampa with the Jaguars to play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that he thought the odds of Lawrence clearing concussion protocol were “better” than a coin flip. The quarterback is officially listed as questionable.

Lawrence has not missed a start since the Jaguars selected him at No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft. In 14 games this season, he’s completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,525 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 300 yards with four TDs.

C.J. Beathard was in line to make his first start since 2020 if Lawrence had not been cleared.

After losing their last three games, the Jaguars could surely use a victory over the Bucs to keep pace with the Texans and Colts in the AFC South. Jacksonville will play Carolina at home and Tennessee on the road to finish the season.