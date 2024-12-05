Report: Trevor Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery

Already on injured reserve with a concussion, Trevor Lawrence’s season likely was finished anyway.

If there was any questions about whether he might return for Week 18, the Jaguars quarterback now definitively is done.

He will undergo season-ending surgery on the AC joint injury in his left shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Lawrence is expected to recover from his head injury before dealing with his “significant” shoulder issue.

He injured his non-throwing shoulder in Week 9 against the Eagles and missed two games before returning to face the Texans on Sunday. Lawrence lasted only 19 plays, though, after Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s illegal hit after the quarterback slid.

Al-Shaair, who was ejected for the hit, lost his appeal of a three-game league suspension Wednesday.

It ends the worst season of Lawrence’s career, as he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now, it’s on to 2025 as Lawrence will get a jump on the rehab process by undergoing surgery before the end of the season.