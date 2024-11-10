 Skip navigation
Report: Tristan Wirfs believed to have MCL sprain

  
November 10, 2024

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs left Sunday’s loss to the 49ers with a knee injury and initial reports are that he avoided the worst-case scenario.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bucs believe Wirfs suffered a sprained MCL. Wirfs is set for additional testing, including an MRI, to determine the severity of the injury.

Wirfs left the game in the second quarter and was replaced by Justin Skule.

The Bucs have a bye in Week 11, so they’ll be hoping to have Wirfs back once they return to action in Week 12. They also hope to have wide receiver Mike Evans back from a hamstring injury as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.