Report: Tyler Lockett to sign with Raiders on Monday

  
Published October 27, 2025 07:05 AM

The Raiders are bringing in another one of head coach Pete Carroll’s players from Seattle.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will sign wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday. Lockett was released by the Titans last week.

Lockett joined the Seahawks as a third-round pick in 2015 and played for Carroll in his first nine NFL seasons. He remained with the Seahawks for the 2024 season, but moved on to Tennessee after being released in March.

Lockett had 10 catches for 70 yards in Tennessee, but his 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns as a Seahawk all rank second in franchise history and the Raiders are hoping that he can rediscover the kind of production he had while playing for Carroll and with quarterback Geno Smith during his time in Seattle.