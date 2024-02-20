Report: Tyron Smith not retiring, hopes to remain with Cowboys

Left tackle Tyron Smith has no plans to retire, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports, and the eight-time Pro Bowler hopes to continue his career with the Cowboys.

Smith, 33, is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

In 2023, Smith had his best season since 2016 when he played 13 games, his most since 2019, and made second-team All-Pro.

“I think the biggest thing for Tyron is, talking about the path of the season and the training plan that was in place for him, this is clearly his best season that I have experienced with him since 2020,” coach Mike McCarthy said last month at his season-ending news conference. “So, he felt good about that. I think the fact that he’s not going into the offseason with offseason surgeries is a plus. We’ll continue to talk as we move forward.”

The Cowboys, though, drafted Tyler Smith in the first round in 2022 to eventually take over for Smith at left tackle. Tyler Smith played mostly left tackle as a rookie when Tyron Smith 13 games with a torn hamstring that required surgery but earned Pro Bowl honors and second-team All-Pro at left guard in 2023.

But Tyron Smith’s injury history — he hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and has played only 82 of 131 games since — could make his next team team-friendly for whoever signs him.