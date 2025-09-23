Reports: Giants to start Jaxson Dart in Week 4

Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has seen a handful of snaps the last two weeks and that number is set to go up by a lot in Week 4.

According to multiple reports, the 0-3 Giants will start Dart against the Chargers at home this Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that the team was working through all personnel decisions when asked if Dart or Russell Wilson would start this week.

Dart has played six offensive snaps over the last two weeks and has run the ball twice for no yards. He has not attempted a pass in the regular season, but should now have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do through the air.

Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2 against the Cowboys, but an interception in overtime helped send the Giants to a loss. Wilson threw two more picks against the Chiefs on Sunday night and is 35-of-69 for 328 yards outside of the big day in Dallas.

The Giants also have Jameis Winston on their 53-man roster, but reports indicate that he is expected to remain the No. 3 quarterback behind Dart and Wilson.