Reports: LT D.J. Humphries to sign with Chiefs

The Chiefs are signing free agent left tackle D.J. Humphries, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are paying him up to $4.5 million for the rest of the season.

Humphries is medically cleared to return to play after recovering from a torn ACL in Week 17 of last year.

He visited the Giants in October, but they didn’t offer him a contract.

Humphries, 30, spent his first nine seasons with the Cardinals after they made him a first-round draft pick. He has started all 98 of the games he has played in his career, including 15 last season.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2021.