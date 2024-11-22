 Skip navigation
Reports: LT D.J. Humphries to sign with Chiefs

  
Published November 22, 2024 06:39 PM

The Chiefs are signing free agent left tackle D.J. Humphries, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs are paying him up to $4.5 million for the rest of the season.

Humphries is medically cleared to return to play after recovering from a torn ACL in Week 17 of last year.

He visited the Giants in October, but they didn’t offer him a contract.

Humphries, 30, spent his first nine seasons with the Cardinals after they made him a first-round draft pick. He has started all 98 of the games he has played in his career, including 15 last season.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2021.