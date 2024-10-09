Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Dugger did not practice on Wednesday

Quarterback Drake Maye will make his first career start against the Texans on Sunday but there is an injury concern with one of the Patriots key offensive weapons.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson did not practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury.

Stevenson did not start but played 48 percent of New England’s snaps in the team’s loss to Miami in Week 5. He told reporters he took a helmet to the calf during the game, which is why he briefly exited the contest.

Stevenson, 26, has rushed for 356 yards with three touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 37 yards this season.

Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (elbow), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin), offensive lineman Nick Leverett (ankle), offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), guard Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), and cornerback Marco Wilson (groin) were all limited.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) were full.