nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Richard Seymour’s ownership stake in Raiders was approved, too

  
Published October 16, 2024 06:37 AM

Tom Brady got the headlines. But Richard Seymour got a seat at the table, too.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Seymour’s effort to purchase a piece of the Raiders also was approved on Tuesday.

“I’m deeply grateful — humbled and honored — to become a NFL owner,” Seymour said on Twitter. “This is the mission of a lifetime, and I accept it with both purpose and pride. With great opportunity comes great responsibility. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our game — and all it makes possible.”

Unlike Brady, Seymour actually played for the Raiders, spending four seasons in Oakland after being traded there by the Patriots.

As reported over the weekend, Seymour’s bid previously had been bound to Brady’s before being separated from it.

Seymour’s effort to become a minority owner of the Raiders received limited coverage, especially in comparison to Brady’s more ballyhooed bid. Unlike Brady, Seymour doesn’t have the list of restrictions that apply to Brady, since Seymour doesn’t work for an NFL broadcast partner as a game analyst.

Seymour entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.