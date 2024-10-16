Richard Seymour’s ownership stake in Raiders was approved, too

Tom Brady got the headlines. But Richard Seymour got a seat at the table, too.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Seymour’s effort to purchase a piece of the Raiders also was approved on Tuesday.

“I’m deeply grateful — humbled and honored — to become a NFL owner,” Seymour said on Twitter. “This is the mission of a lifetime, and I accept it with both purpose and pride. With great opportunity comes great responsibility. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our game — and all it makes possible.”

Unlike Brady, Seymour actually played for the Raiders, spending four seasons in Oakland after being traded there by the Patriots.

As reported over the weekend, Seymour’s bid previously had been bound to Brady’s before being separated from it.

Seymour’s effort to become a minority owner of the Raiders received limited coverage, especially in comparison to Brady’s more ballyhooed bid. Unlike Brady, Seymour doesn’t have the list of restrictions that apply to Brady, since Seymour doesn’t work for an NFL broadcast partner as a game analyst.

Seymour entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.