Unbundled from Tom Brady’s bid, Richard Seymour’s effort to buy piece of Raiders advances

Lost in the reporting regarding the likely approval of Tom Brady’s effort to buy a piece of the Raiders is that Richard Seymour’s bid in closing on becoming a done deal, too.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Seymour’s arrangement to purchase a limited piece of the team has been approved by the league’s finance committee.

As PFT reported in July, Brady and Seymour had tied their previously separate transactions together. The source says that the Brady and Seymour bids have since been separated again.

Brady’s purchase carries extra baggage, thanks to the conflict of interest from owning part of one team and working for Fox as an analyst for, in theory, games involving any and all teams. The Brady restrictions obviously wouldn’t apply to Seymour.

We’re also told Brady’s purchase isn’t the slam dunk that others have reported. Some owners remain concerned by his role with Fox, as evidenced by the decision to ban him from team facilities, practices, and production meetings on behalf of Fox. If only nine ultimately decline to give Brady a thumb’s up, the deal won’t go through.

Seymour, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played with Brady in New England. They won three Super Bowls as teammates. The Patriots traded Seymour to the Raiders in 2009, where he spent four seasons.