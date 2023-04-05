 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Richard Sherman: John Schneider “tried to mess up” Bobby Wagner negotiations

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:26 PM
nbc_pft_stafford_230330
March 30, 2023 08:19 AM
While Sean McVay announced Matthew Stafford will have no limitations in the offseason, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how his contract could be financially limiting the Rams from developing their roster.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is back in Seattle. According to former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, it almost didn’t happen.

Appearing on KJR radio in Seattle, Sherman said that he talked to Wagner “all the time,” and that Sherman knew a return to Seattle by Wagner “was in the works.”

“I was hoping that John [Schneider] didn’t mess it up, and he didn’t,” Sherman said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He tried. He tried on multiple occasions .”

Sherman was later asked how Schneider almost messed it up.

“Just lowballing a guy,” Sherman said. “There’s a difference between lowballing and being disrespectful and they got borderline disrespectful. Thankfully, Bobby really wanted to be with the Seahawks, and he really wanted to come back home. Because other people offered him more money.”

That’s part of the negotiating tactics in which teams will engage, if they think a guy really wants to play in a certain place. Wagner has wanted to stay on the West Coast, both last year when looking for a team (he picked the Rams) and this year.

The Seahawks apparently knew it, and negotiated accordingly. And ultimately got it done, even if Sherman thinks Schneider “tried” to “mess it up.”