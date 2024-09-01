Ricky Pearsall released from hospital a day after being shot in the chest

The 49ers delivered some good news on the status of Ricky Pearsall: The rookie receiver was released from San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday afternoon, a day after being shot through the chest.

“San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital this afternoon as he continues to recover from a bullet wound to his chest,” the team said in a statement. “He and his family, along with the entire San Francisco 49ers organization, would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department, emergency medical services, doctors and staff at San Francisco General Hospital.”

A 17-year-old tried to to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch in Union Square after Pearsall had done an autograph signing nearby. Pearsall grabbed the gun, and both Pearsall and his assailant were shot.

Pearsall was struck with a bullet that went through his chest and out his back.

The 49ers selected Pearsall with the 31st overall pick in April’s NFL draft out of the University of Florida.