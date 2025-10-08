Rico Dowdle is the NFC offensive player of the week

The Panthers came back from being 17-0 down to beat the Dolphins in Week 5 and running back Rico Dowdle had a lot to do with that.

Dowdle set a career high by running for 206 yards on 23 carries during the 27-24 victory. One of those carries was a one-yard touchdown that gave the Panthers their first lead of the day and he also had three catches for 28 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Dowdle has been named the NFC offensive player of the week as a result of his performance.

Dowdle will try to keep it rolling against his former team when the Panthers face the Cowboys in Week 6.