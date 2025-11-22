Rico Dowdle says every week is an audition because he’s on a one-year contract

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is slated to become a free agent in March, and he thinks every week about what kind of message his play is sending to any team that will want to sign a running back next year.

“Every week is an audition for me, being on a one-year contract,” Dowdle told reporters in the Panthers’ locker room. “All 31 teams are always watching. So I wouldn’t say just this week in particular but I definitely know I’ve got to go out there and do my best.”

Dowdle entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Cowboys in 2020, played on minimum-salary contracts throughout his time in Dallas, and then signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Panthers this season.

After starting this season as a backup to Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle made a big impact when Hubbard got hurt and has 168 carries for 833 yards in 11 games this season. Dowdle has played well enough that he’s likely to get the biggest contract of his career in four months, and he knows every week is an opportunity to earn more money in 2026.