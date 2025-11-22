 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rico Dowdle says every week is an audition because he’s on a one-year contract

  
Published November 22, 2025 04:30 AM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle is slated to become a free agent in March, and he thinks every week about what kind of message his play is sending to any team that will want to sign a running back next year.

“Every week is an audition for me, being on a one-year contract,” Dowdle told reporters in the Panthers’ locker room. “All 31 teams are always watching. So I wouldn’t say just this week in particular but I definitely know I’ve got to go out there and do my best.”

Dowdle entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Cowboys in 2020, played on minimum-salary contracts throughout his time in Dallas, and then signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Panthers this season.

After starting this season as a backup to Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle made a big impact when Hubbard got hurt and has 168 carries for 833 yards in 11 games this season. Dowdle has played well enough that he’s likely to get the biggest contract of his career in four months, and he knows every week is an opportunity to earn more money in 2026.