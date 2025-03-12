Rico Dowdle to sign a one-year deal with Panthers

Running back Rico Dowdle, fresh off his first career 1,000-yard season, is headed to Carolina.

The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with Dowdle on a one-year deal. According to NFL Media, Dowdle can earn up to $6.25 million on the deal, which was more than the Cowboys wanted to pay for Dowdle’s return.

The Panthers released running back Miles Sanders and Jonathon Brooks’ status for 2025 is in serious doubt after he tore his right knee in December.

Dowdle, who joins Chuba Hubbard in the team’s running backs room, is 90th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, he had only 113 touches for 529 yards and four touchdowns in his first four seasons.

In 2024, Dowdle became the lead back in what started as a running back by committee after Tony Pollard left in free agency. He won the starting role from Ezekiel Elliott and ran for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries while adding 39 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys, who were one of the NFL’s worst rushing teams last season, replaced him on the roster by signing former Broncos running back Javonte Williams. They also have Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis and are expected to use a high pick on a running back.