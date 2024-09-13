 Skip navigation
Rob Havenstein set to play, Steve Avila underwent knee procedure

  
Published September 13, 2024 02:58 PM

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Rams offensive line, but one member of the front underwent surgery.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday news conference that right tackle Rob Havenstein is set to play against the Cardinals on Sunday after missing last week’s season opener with an ankle injury.

Havenstein has been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

McVay also noted guard Steve Avila, who went on injured reserve earlier this week, underwent a procedure on his sprained MCL to help accelerate his healing. In his second season, Avila started all 17 games last year.

With Alaric Jackson serving the second game of his suspension and Joe Noteboom out, Warren McClendon is set to shift over to left tackle to play on Sunday. He started at right tackle in Week 1.

While McVay noted tight end Davis Allen (back) is doubtful, safety Quentin Lake (hip), guard Kevin Dotson (foot), and cornerback Cobie Durant (toe) are all expected to play.