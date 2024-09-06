 Skip navigation
Rob Havenstein will remain limited for Friday’s practice

  
Published September 6, 2024 02:26 PM

Head coach Sean McVay had some positive injury news with one of the Rams’ defenders, but there is some question as to the availability of a key offensive lineman.

Via multiple reporters, McVay said cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) will be upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s session after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a good sign of his availability for Sunday’s matchup with Detroit.

Receiver Puka Nacua (knee) and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (shoulder) are also set to remain full participants.

But right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) will be limited again on Friday. McVay said the club will see how Friday’s practice goes before deciding whether or not Havenstein will play.

Additionally, McVay told reporters that cornerback Darious Williams had a re-tweak of his hamstring, which prompted the club to place Williams on injured reserve yesterday. Now he’ll have at least four weeks to heal.

Los Angeles’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday afternoon.