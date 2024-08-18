Robert Saleh declines to say whether Aaron Rodgers will play in preseason finale

The perpetual mystery that is Aaron Rodgers includes whether he’ll play in the annual preseason showdown between the Jets and the Giants.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Jets coach Robert Saleh wouldn’t say after Saturday’s preseason game in Carolina whether Rodgers will play in the Week 3 game, next Saturday night.

The question of whether Rodgers will play at all in the preseason has been unsettled. During his latter years with the Packers he never did. Last year with the Jets, he did.

This year, he has played no football at all since the fourth snap of the Week 1 game against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

The backup, Tyrod Taylor, also didn’t play on Saturday night. Saleh said he wanted to get a good look at the other two quarterbacks on the roster — rookie Andrew Peasley and UFL MVP Adrian Martinez.

Regardless of what happens next weekend, Rodgers has 23 days until he returns to the Bay Area and faces the team he grew up rooting for. The team that drafted not him but Alex Smith in 2005.

And then, after the Monday night game in Santa Clara, it’ll be back to New York then off to Nashville for Week 2 then back home for a short-week game against the Patriots.

Thus, regardless of whether Rodgers plays at all in the preseason, he’ll be playing plenty between September 9 and 19.