Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks: We had concerns, they answered them, it will be fine

When Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the prospect of being on Hard Knocks this spring, he said that he did not want HBO cameras to be part of the team’s training camp landscape.

The Jets were one of a handful of teams unable to refuse being selected for the show, however, and the prospect of chronicling Aaron Rodgers’ first summer with the team proved to be too tempting to producers. The Jets opened camp on Wednesday and they’re being filmed ahead of next month’s season premiere, so Saleh has changed his tune.

Saleh wore a shirt that said “I love HK” to the podium for a Thursday press conference and said that the team’s familiarity with an in-house project will help them “embrace” the situation.

“We’re fine,” Saleh said. “We’ve been doing One Jets Drive the last couple of years. Just talking with Hard Knocks, they’ve got a great group of people working with us. We expressed some of our concerns, they’ve answered it. It’s gonna be fine.”

A report this week indicated the Jets will be less cooperative with the Hard Knocks crew than the Lions were last summer, but there’s only so much resistance they’ll be able to put up now that their appearance on the show is a reality.