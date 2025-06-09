 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze: I know the NFL game better this year, can play more freely

  
Published June 9, 2025 07:07 AM

The 2024 season didn’t play out as the Bears hoped it would, but there could be some silver linings to their 5-12 season.

One of them would be the experience that young players like wide receiver Rome Odunze gained while going through the year. The 2024 first-round pick had 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season and said last week that he learned he “needed to build upper-body mass” to combat the physicality of the professional game.

Odunze also learned the intricacies of playing receiver in the NFL and believes that those lessons will benefit him this fall.

“It’s a different game than college football,” Odunze said, via Jayna Bardahl of TheAthletic.com. “There are different windows, different ways to get open, and there’s a different pace that you have to get adapted to. Having a full season under my belt, I feel like I’m aware of those things. I can now play the game freely in a way that I know where I need to be when I need to be there.”

The need for Odunze’s fellow 2024 first-rounder Caleb Williams to improve has been a focal point of discussion about the Bears since the end of the 2024 season, but a step forward from Odunze would be another welcome change as they try to build a winning team in Chicago.