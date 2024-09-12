Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen remained out of practice on Thursday

Two of Chicago’s top receivers remained out of practice on Thursday.

Rookie Rome Odunze (knee) and veteran Keenan Allen (heel) were sidelined for the second session of the week. It’s currently unclear if either player will be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Texans, but their level of Friday participation will be a signal for it.

Chicago upgraded defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) from limited to full and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (foot) from a non-participant to limited.

But offensive lineman Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow) and fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee) were downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (quad) remained limited.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was added to the report as a non-participant for a rest day.