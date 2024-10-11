Romeo Doubs will play for Packers this week

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be back in the lineup this weekend.

Doubs did not play last week after being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team in the wake of skipping practice because of reported dissatisfaction with his role on offense. Doubs returned to practice on Wednesday, though, and head coach Matt LaFleur said that he will be active against the Cardinals on Sunday because that return went well.

“Great,” LaFleur said at a press conference. “He’s done a nice job, he’s gone in and worked. Just done a great job.”

Doubs has 12 catches for 169 yards in the four games he’s played this season.