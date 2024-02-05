Ron Rivera, Mike Zimmer, Aden Durde interviewing for Cowboys defensive coordinator

Dan Quinn replaced Ron Rivera as head coach of the Commanders. Rivera may replace Quinn as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

Rivera is one of three candidates who will interview for Cowboys defensive coordinator in the next two days.

Rivera, Mike Zimmer and Aden Durde are all interviewing Monday or Tuesday, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is on a hot seat as he heads into the final year of his contract, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists that won’t be a problem in attracting defensive coordinator candidates.

Rivera and Zimmer both have long track records as head coaches and defensive coordinators. Durde is currently the Cowboys’ defensive line coach and has never been a coordinator.