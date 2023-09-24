Rookie De’Von Achane scores second TD to give Dolphins 21-7 lead

Rookie De’Von Achane, the third-round draft pick, was something of an afterthought for the Dolphins until today. They went after Dalvin Cook in free agency, and they buried Achane behind Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed on the depth chart.

Achane had only one reception and one carry in the first two games.

But with Ahmed hurt and inactive, Achane is getting his chance.

Achane has a 26-yard run and two touchdowns so far. He scored on an 8-yard run and a 4-yard reception and has 59 yards on seven carries. Mostert has 32 yards on four carries.

The Dolphins have scored touchdowns on all three possessions, taking a 21-7 lead on the Broncos. They have 246 yards.