Roquan Smith returns to practice as a limited participant

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) returned to the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant.

The Ravens could use Smith against the NFL’s leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, on Sunday.

Smith missed Monday night’s win over the Chargers.

Tackles are not an official statistic, but unofficially, Smith’s 110 tackles rank third in the NFL.

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (calf) also was limited after being designated for return from injured reserve. He has missed the past four games after being injured Oct. 27.

“We have our fingers crossed that he could be ready this week,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, via the team website.

Tight end Charlie Kolar (broken arm), cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck) did not practice.

Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) and rookie safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) were limited participants.