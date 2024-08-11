Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit makes NFL debut with two runs, a catch, a tackle, and a kickoff

For American football fans, Chiefs running back Louis Rees-Zammit remains a face in the crowd. For international football fans, Rees-Zammit already stands out.

A former rugby star from Wales, Rees-Zammit made his preseason debut for the Chiefs on Saturday, against the Jaguars.

Via the NFL’s official gamebook, Rees-Zammit participated in nine offensive snaps (15 percent) and four special-teams plays (16 percent).

He had two carries for one yard, and one catch for three yards. He made a tackle on a punt return. He also handled a kickoff in the second half, putting the ball at the Jacksonville nine. The return covered 23 yards, to the Jaguars’ 32.

Harrison Butker performed the other kickoffs for the Chiefs in the preseason opener. The decision to let Rees-Zammit give it a try shows that the Chiefs are still at least toying with the idea of strategically using a position player to put the ball in play under the new kickoff rules, which could put a premium on having an extra player who can pursue, shed a block, and make a tackle.