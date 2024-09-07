Russell Wilson (calf) makes the trip to Atlanta

Russell Wilson will be making his first road trip with his new team.

Per the Steelers, Wilson is making the trip to Atlanta for Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Falcons.

Wilson is questionable with an aggravation to his calf injury. Often, a player listed as questionable for a road game is downgraded to out and doesn’t join the team for its flight.

In this case, it doesn’t mean Wilson will definitely play. It does mean he still could.

If Wilson can’t go, Justin Fields will start for the Steelers.