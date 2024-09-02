Russell Wilson is the lone Steelers’ offensive captain

Kenny Pickett is out, and Russell Wilson is in.

In more ways that one.

The Steelers have named their team captains for 2024. They’re the same as 2023, with new quarterback Russell Wilson replacing old quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The other captains are defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Miles Killebrew.

The decision underscores Wilson’s status as the starting quarterback. Of course, that didn’t stop the team from a soft benching of Pickett.

After he recovered from an injury, Pickett wasn’t put back on the field.