nbc_pft_daksituation_240830.jpg
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
nbc_pft_afcsouthsuperlatives_230830.jpg
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
nbc_pft_watsoncontract_240830.jpg
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract

Russell Wilson is the lone Steelers’ offensive captain

  
Published September 2, 2024 01:45 PM

Kenny Pickett is out, and Russell Wilson is in.

In more ways that one.

The Steelers have named their team captains for 2024. They’re the same as 2023, with new quarterback Russell Wilson replacing old quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The other captains are defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Miles Killebrew.

The decision underscores Wilson’s status as the starting quarterback. Of course, that didn’t stop the team from a soft benching of Pickett.

After he recovered from an injury, Pickett wasn’t put back on the field.