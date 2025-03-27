Russell Wilson on Giants potentially drafting a QB: I’m focused on winning

Russell Wilson signed with the Giants with eyes on being their starting quarterback this fall, but he knows as well as anyone that teams can change course between March and September.

Wilson’s signing might make it less likely that the Giants use the third overall pick on a quarterback this April, but they may still be looking at younger possibilities at the position. Wilson was a Seahawks third-round pick in 2012 and he wound up as the team’s starter as a rookie, so any addition in the draft could wind up altering plans for the NFC East club sooner rather than later.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Wilson was asked how he’d handle the team drafting a quarterback and he said it wasn’t a major focus at this point.

“The great part about professional sports is constant change constant movement,” Wilson said. “If we draft a quarterback, we’ll make sure he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality. But for me I’m focused on winning, what I can do as a quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win and do everything we can to lead. I’m excited. I’ve been gifted with so much in this game in terms of experiences and things I’ve gone through, all the great moments, some tough ones along the way. Also being inside the white lines, that is my most favorite place to be. I’m excited to do that and to rock the New York Giants jersey.”

Wilson’s overall compensation is tied to him being on the field and the team’s results. Beyond that, his future as an NFL starter will require better play than he’s shown in recent seasons, so there’s plenty of motivation for him to put a stranglehold on the job before Week One rolls around.