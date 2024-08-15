 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson set to start Saturday’s preseason game

  
Published August 15, 2024 03:50 PM

Russell Wilson is set to make his Steelers debut.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Wilson will start Saturday night’s matchup with the Bills.

“Russ is scheduled to participate if he has no setbacks,” Tomlin said. “It’s been a good week. He’s been a full participant. He’s had a couple of really good days. With each passing day, it’s less of an issue. So we look forward to him participating in this home venue.”

Dealing with a calf injury since the start of training camp, Wilson warmed up but did not play in last week’s preseason opener against the Texans.

Tomlin added that Wilson along with the rest of the offensive and defensive starters are set to play roughly four series against Buffalo.

“We have a really inclusive mentality about participation in this game,” Tomlin said. “We’re not setting anyone aside to minimize their reps or to look at others. All of those who are healthy will participate in the game. That’s our mentality.

“These in-stadium opportunities are limited and weighted differently. And as we go into our second stadium and our last one here in Pittsburgh, we just think it’s appropriate that we have an all-in type mentality.”

Kickoff between the Steelers and Bills is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The game is set to be televised nationally on NFL Network.