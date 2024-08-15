Russell Wilson set to start Saturday’s preseason game

Russell Wilson is set to make his Steelers debut.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Wilson will start Saturday night’s matchup with the Bills.

“Russ is scheduled to participate if he has no setbacks,” Tomlin said. “It’s been a good week. He’s been a full participant. He’s had a couple of really good days. With each passing day, it’s less of an issue. So we look forward to him participating in this home venue.”

Dealing with a calf injury since the start of training camp, Wilson warmed up but did not play in last week’s preseason opener against the Texans.

Tomlin added that Wilson along with the rest of the offensive and defensive starters are set to play roughly four series against Buffalo.

“We have a really inclusive mentality about participation in this game,” Tomlin said. “We’re not setting anyone aside to minimize their reps or to look at others. All of those who are healthy will participate in the game. That’s our mentality.

“These in-stadium opportunities are limited and weighted differently. And as we go into our second stadium and our last one here in Pittsburgh, we just think it’s appropriate that we have an all-in type mentality.”

Kickoff between the Steelers and Bills is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The game is set to be televised nationally on NFL Network.