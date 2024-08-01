 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Russell Wilson still limited in Steelers practice, Roman Wilson week-to-week with ankle injury

  
Published August 1, 2024 04:08 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is still waiting to do his first full practice of training camp.

Wilson remained limited at Thursday’s session as he makes his way back from a calf injury. Wilson suffered the injury during a conditioning test and missed several practices before returning to action on Tuesday. Thursday’s workout was his third in a row, so a step up to full participation may not be too far off.

Justin Fields has gotten more first-team work due to Wilson’s injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that he has “really taken advantage of the opportunity.”

Tomlin also gave an update on wide receiver Roman Wilson after the rookie injured his ankle during practice on Wednesday. Tomlin said Wilson is wearing a boot as a precaution and is considered week-to-week in terms of his return.