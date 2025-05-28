Russell Wilson takes most first-team reps at Giants OTAs
When it comes to the quarterback reps, there weren’t surprises from the Giants’ Wednesday OTA practice.
Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Russell Wilson took the majority of first-team snaps, though Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxon Dart also got a few of them.
“They’ll all get reps,” head coach Brian Daboll said, via Raanan, later adding, “We have a detailed plan of how we’re going to handle the quarterbacks.”
Wilson is expected to begin the season as New York’s starter after signing a one-year deal with the franchise in March. Wilson and Winston being in tow should give Dart a better chance to develop before being thrust into the spotlight as the team’s QB1.
Raanan reports Dart mainly took snaps with the third-team offense on Wednesday while he got three reps with the starters in red-zone drills. He threw a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and threw an interception on those plays.