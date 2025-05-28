 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Russell Wilson takes most first-team reps at Giants OTAs

  
Published May 28, 2025 02:20 PM

When it comes to the quarterback reps, there weren’t surprises from the Giants’ Wednesday OTA practice.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Russell Wilson took the majority of first-team snaps, though Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxon Dart also got a few of them.

They’ll all get reps,” head coach Brian Daboll said, via Raanan, later adding, “We have a detailed plan of how we’re going to handle the quarterbacks.”

Wilson is expected to begin the season as New York’s starter after signing a one-year deal with the franchise in March. Wilson and Winston being in tow should give Dart a better chance to develop before being thrust into the spotlight as the team’s QB1.

Raanan reports Dart mainly took snaps with the third-team offense on Wednesday while he got three reps with the starters in red-zone drills. He threw a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown, and threw an interception on those plays.