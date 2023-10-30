Russell Wilson: This win means a lot

The Broncos provided one of the most unexpected results of Week Eight when they thumped the Chiefs 24-9 at home on Sunday.

The win ended a run of 16 straight Chiefs wins in matchups with their AFC West mates and snapping that streak was a popular topic of conversation after the game. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy called it a “special moment” for the team and its fans and quarterback Russell Wilson had a similar take on the magnitude of the victory.

“Every win in the National Football League is a good one,’' Wilson said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But this one meant a lot. Winning matters and this one meant a lot, obviously. I know there’s been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs. It’s a really good football team on that side. Obviously, they’re champions and everything else, but we had a great week of practice. We knew that we could come out and win this football game and play great in front of our fans. Just to win, beat the Chiefs at home in front of our fans [and] in front of Broncos Country. The crowd was amazing tonight, and they brought us that extra energy when guys made plays on defense, guys made plays on offense, special teams. It was an amazing team effort and there’s nothing better than winning.”

The Broncos gave up an average of 36 points per game while starting the year with a 1-4 record, but they’ve slashed that to 15 points a game over the last three weeks. They’ve won two of those games and the change in fortune is a reason for optimism heading into the second half of their schedule.