Ryan Grubb could make quick exit from Alabama for the Seahawks

Last month, Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb made the move to Tuscaloosa with former Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer. Grubb might already be going back to the Pacific Northwest.

Per a league source, Grubb could be joining new coach Mike MacDonald as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks. While it’s not finalized, Grubb is definitely under consideration for the job.

Grubb, 47, has no NFL coaching experience. He previously worked at Fresno State (2017-21), Eastern Michigan (2014-16), Sioux Falls (2007-13), and South Dakota State (2005-06).

It would be unusual for Grubb to leave Alabama after such a short time there. But it gives him a way to get back to Washington, just a few weeks after he left.