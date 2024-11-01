Ryan Kelly on constant QB changes: I’d be lying if I said it’s not frustrating

Colts center Ryan Kelly has played with a dozen quarterbacks since he was selected in the first round of the 2016 draft.

At a certain point, he’d like the revolving door to stop.

Kelly told reporters on Thursday that he was “a little surprised” head coach Shane Steichen made the switch from Anthony Richardson to Joe Flacco this week to start against the Vikings. Though Steichen did give Kelly a heads up.

“I respected him for doing that,” Kelly said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis. “It was a good courtesy call, I guess.”

Still, Kelly was candid when asked if he was frustrated by another QB change.

“I mean, I’d be lying to you if I said no,’’ Kelly said. “It’s 12 guys. Can name them all. Good friends with all of them. Just kind of reality, right? In some ways, it’s a blessing. I think I get to learn a lot from these different quarterbacks and . . . remember who they are.

“But I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’d like to have a guy for the first time I walked in the door ‘till the last time I left.’’

The 12 quarterbacks are Richardson, Flacco, Gardner Minshew, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Andrew Luck and Scott Tolzien.

The Colts will have Flacco behind Kelly on Sunday and going forward this season. But with Flacco at 39 years old, it’s clear he’s not the team’s long-term option.