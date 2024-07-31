Ryan Poles on DJ Moore extension: He is a cornerstone of our franchise

The Bears made official the signing of receiver DJ Moore to a four-year extension, announcing it Tuesday night.

The $110 million extension is the largest in team history, and the $82.6 million in guarantees is third among NFL receivers.

Moore, 27, made 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season in Chicago, arriving as part of the trade with the Panthers that landed Bryce Young in Carolina.

Moore’s contract was set to expire following the 2025 campaign.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to re-sign DJ,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “We all know he’s an impact player and a difference-maker for our offense, but his leadership and professionalism make him a cornerstone of our franchise.”

The Bears have quarterback Caleb Williams, receivers Moore and Rome Odunze, offensive tackle Darnell Wright and tight end Cole Kmet under contract for at least the next four years.