Ryan Poles on trading No. 1 pick: When you feel comfortable with return, you pull the trigger

  
Published March 16, 2023 10:15 AM
Before Bears General Manager Ryan Poles agreed to trade the first overall pick to the Panthers last week, he told Peter King that a team would “have to go above and beyond ” in order to pull off a deal ahead of free agency.

The Panthers’ offer of the No. 9 pick, the 61st pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder, and wide receiver DJ Moore met that definition for Poles and he told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t hesitate before saying yes once Carolina put their cards on the table.

“When you feel comfortable with what you’re receiving, you pull the trigger,” Poles said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

While draft picks make up the bulk of the package, Moore is a big addition to the Bears offense and Poles called himself “over the moon” about the addition of the wideout.