S Jimmie Ward, LB Azeez Al-Shaair remain limited in Thursday’s practice

While defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), running back Dameon Pierce (groin) and wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) remained out of practice Thursday, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) still were limited and possibly ready to return.

Al-Shaair has missed the past three games and Ward the past four.

The Texans got defensive end Derek Barnett (calf/shoulder) back to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Linebacker Jake Hansen (ankle) went from limited work Wednesday to not practicing Thursday.

Defensive end Dylan Horton (illness) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (hip) were upgraded, with Horton getting limited work Thursday and Mason a full session.

Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (groin/shoulder) did not practice again.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes (hip) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (quad) remained limited.

Offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (concussion) again was a full participant.