Saints announces moves reducing roster to 53

The Saints have reduced their roster to 53 players as of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

New Orleans released safety Jonathan Abram, safety Uno Amadi, guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr., offensive tackle Jesse Davis, linebacker Andrew Dowell, linebacker Khaleke Hudson, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, receiver Stanley Morgan, running back James Robinson, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, safety Roderic Teamer, and cornerback Joejuan Williams.

New Orleans waived receiver Kevin Austin Jr., safety Millard Bradford, receiver Shaq Davis, offensive lineman Mark Evans, offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim, tight end Mason Fairchild, punter Lou Headley, defensive tackle Jack Heflin, guard Kyle Hergel, tight end Michael Jacobson, defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles, safety Lawrence Johnson, running back Jacob Kibodi, defensive end Niko Lalos, cornerback Mac McCain, receiver Samson Nacua, linebacker Monty Rice, linebacker Mike Rose, kicker Charlie Smyth, and linebacker Isiah Stalbird.

The Saints added four places to injured reserve: running back Kendra Miller, defensive tackle Camron Peterson, tight end Kevin Rader, and cornerback Rejzohn Wright. Miller has been designated to return.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and linebacker Nephi Sewell have been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games of the season.