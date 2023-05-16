 Skip navigation
Top News

Saints, Cam Jordan talking about contract extension

  
Published May 16, 2023 07:24 AM

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is in the final year of his contract, but he isn’t looking to go anywhere but New Orleans.

Jordan’s agent Doug Hendrickson told Brett Martel of the Associated Press that he has had conversations with the team about a contract extension. Hendrickson said that Jordan is looking for at least a two-year deal and that he hopes to get something done before training camp starts this summer.

Should a deal get done, Jordan suggested it will be the last one he signs as an NFL player.

“If we get a deal done, that’ll be probably the final years of my career here,” Jordan said. “Whatever happens, happens. In terms of how we play, how we want to attack offenses, that’s what I’m here for.”

Jordan was a first-round pick in 2011 and he’s spent his entire 12-year career with the Saints. He is second in franchise history with 115.5 sacks and an extension to his time with the team would help his chances of passing Rickey Jackson for the top spot.