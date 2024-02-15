Saints likely to have training camp in Irvine, California

The Saints are planning to head to California for training camp this summer.

With construction ongoing as part of renovations of the Saints’ facility in Metairie, Louisiana, the University of California at Irvine is the likely host of Saints camp in 2024, according to Jeff Duncan of NoLa.com.

A deal between the Saints and the university has not been finalized but is expected to get done, at which point an official announcement will be made.

The Saints, who are slated to play two preseason games on the road and one at home, will likely request that their two road games come in the first two weeks of the preseason, preferably against teams that play in the West, and that their third and final preseason game be played at home in New Orleans.

The Saints have gone to Southern California for joint practices in training camp several times, including last year when they practiced with the Chargers before playing them in a preseason game.

The Rams have previously had training camp at the Irvine location but are planning to have it this year at their practice facility in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.