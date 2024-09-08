 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints obliterate hapless Panthers

  
Published September 8, 2024 04:13 PM

The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL in 2023. If Week One is any indication, not much has changed in 2024.

Carolina went to New Orleans for the season opener and got destroyed, in a game that the Saints led 17-0 in the first quarter and 30-0 in the second. The final score of 47-10 actually looked closer than the game really was because the Saints took their feet off the gas in the second half.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is looking more and more like a draft bust. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Young had an ugly rookie season and played poorly again today, with some terrible passes that a top pick in Year Two should not be making. Sometimes when a highly drafted young quarterback is struggling you can say they have the physical tools but just haven’t learned to play at the NFL level yet, but Young looks like he lacks the physical tools to be a franchise quarterback.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr played well, completing 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Alvin Kamara had 15 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

But this game appeared to say more about the Panthers than it said about the Saints. Carolina has a long, long way to go. And it may not have its franchise quarterback.