Saints punt return TD, two interceptions of Baker Mayfield help them to 20-17 lead

The Saints gave up 17 straight points to open Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but they haven’t thrown in the towel.

Big plays by their special teams and defense have made it a closer contest in the second quarter. Rashid Shaheed returned a punt 54 yards for a score to cut the Bucs lead to 17-10 and the defense stepped up on the next drive.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo snagged a pass by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and returned it inside the Bucs’ 10-yard-line. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by fellow corner Alontae Taylor pushed them back, however, and the Saints had to settle for a field goal that made it 17-13.

The interception was costly in another way as well. Mayfield targeted wide receiver Mike Evans on the play and Evans, who had gotten medical attention on the sideline earlier, went straight to the locker room.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m. ET: Mayfield was picked off again on the next Bucs possession and Spencer Rattler’s first NFL touchdown pass came one play later. His 10-yard throw to Bub Means put the Saints up 20-17 with 8:37 left in the first half.