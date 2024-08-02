 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Saints release Nathan Peterman, sign WR Samson Nacua

  
Published August 2, 2024 12:36 PM

Nathan Peterman’s time is up in New Orleans.

The Saints announced Peterman’s release on Friday. They also announced the signing of wide receiver Samson Nacua.

Peterman signed with the Saints in March after spending the last two seasons with the Bears. He started one game in Chicago and he started four games for the Bills during his first two NFL seasons.

The move leaves the Saints with Jake Haener and fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler behind Derek Carr. Haener was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, but has been practicing with the team.

Nacua is the younger brother of Rams wideout Puka Nacua. He transferred from Utah to BYU in 2021, spent time with the Colts after going undrafted in 2022 and caught 11 passes in the UFL this season.