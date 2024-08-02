Saints release Nathan Peterman, sign WR Samson Nacua

Nathan Peterman’s time is up in New Orleans.

The Saints announced Peterman’s release on Friday. They also announced the signing of wide receiver Samson Nacua.

Peterman signed with the Saints in March after spending the last two seasons with the Bears. He started one game in Chicago and he started four games for the Bills during his first two NFL seasons.

The move leaves the Saints with Jake Haener and fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler behind Derek Carr. Haener was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, but has been practicing with the team.

Nacua is the younger brother of Rams wideout Puka Nacua. He transferred from Utah to BYU in 2021, spent time with the Colts after going undrafted in 2022 and caught 11 passes in the UFL this season.